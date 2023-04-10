Long-time mid-Michigan police officer retires and has advice for those looking to serve

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was the final day for a long-time Bay County police officer, as he calls it a career, a career that has seen a lot of changes over the past four decades.
Police work can be very dangerous.
That's evident today, as two of the people wounded in the Louisville bank shooting were police officers.
An officer here in mid-Michigan who was in a shootout himself retired today.
He wasn't injured in that 2021 shooting, but Mike Wedding pretty much has seen it all when it comes to law enforcement over the past four decades, and as he takes off the badge, he has some concerns and advice for those wanting to follow in his footsteps.
"There is nothing that feels better when you help out a victim and solve a crime,' says Wedding.
And over a nearly 40-year career, Lt. Wedding of the Hampton Township Public Safety Department has helped solve a lot of crimes, everything from helping catch the man who threatened to steal a Coast Guard helicopter to getting into a shootout with a parolee from California.
"We both exchanged gunfire with each other and had a forty-minute standoff, about a car length apart, everybody came out okay and that's what counts," he says.
Today, Mike Wedding served his last day as a police officer.
"One of the greatest things about police work is solving mysteries, you really start out with nothing a lot of times," Wedding says.
But he says that police work has changed over the past forty years.
"Crimes are a little different, I would say mental illness and drugs have increased the danger of the job, and the complications of the job," he says.
"It's been very difficult to find people who want to get into this career," says Hampton Township Public Safety Director Bryan Benchley.
He now has the challenge of finding someone to replace Wedding.
"He has a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience here, I think every resident in Hampton Township know who Mike Wedding is," says Benchley.
And Wedding has this advice for those who want to be a police officer.
"Make sure you want to get into it to stay in it, because it can burn you out if you don't keep the right attitude and the positive attitude, and realizing you are there to serve the public, and you are there to solve crimes, and do the right things to help them," says Wedding.
Another sign of the times when it comes to staffing, Wedding says Hampton Township once had ten full time police officers and eight firefighters.
Now, the police officers are cross-trained to fight fires and only there is only full-time firefighter.