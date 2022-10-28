1 million Powerball tickets sold in Michigan for Saturday's $825 million jackpot

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lottery players are snatching up tickets for a chance to win the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022 in Saturday's drawing.
The Michigan Lottery has sold more than 1 million tickets as of 4:30 p.m. Friday with a chance of winning the $825 million jackpot. The lump sum cash option is $410 million for Saturday's drawing.
If someone wins Saturday, it would be the largest Powerball jackpot claimed this year and the second largest Powerball jackpot ever won.
If someone from Michigan wins, it would be the second largest jackpot claimed in state history behind only the $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize that a lottery club in Novi won in January 2021.
Powerball tickets for Saturday's drawing will be on sale until 9:45 p.m. that day at retailers across Michigan or at the Michigan Lottery website.