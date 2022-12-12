$3.73 million Lotto 47 ticket sold in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Somebody's Christmas season just got a whole lot brighter.
The Michigan Lottery says a Lotto 47 ticket sold at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston won a $3.73 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers are 04-07-08-18-25-35.
The lucky winner has one year to claim their prize by calling the Michigan Lottery at 1-844-887-6836, option 2.
This was the seventh Lotto 47 jackpot won in 2022. Mid-Michigan winners include a $1.25 million prize won at Big Star Market in Mt. Morris Township and a $1.2 million prize won at the Sunrise Store in Harrison.