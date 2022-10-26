 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

$4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa expires after going unclaimed for months

A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket sold in Mesa expires after going unclaimed for months.

MESA, Arizona (KPHO) -- A multimillion-dollar ticket for the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game went unclaimed for months and has now officially expired.

Lottery officials say the ticket was told at the Safeway near Guadalupe Road and Alma School with the winner matching all six numbers: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option.

With the money now expiring, it’s expected to be added to the future prize pool. As of Tuesday morning, the next estimated jackpot is worth an estimated $1.7 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Notably, the next Powerball drawing, also set for Wednesday, is worth an estimated $700 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

