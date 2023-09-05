70-year-old claims nearly $453,000 Michigan Lottery jackpot

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A night out with her husband turned into a celebration for a Genesee County woman who won nearly $453,000 from the Michigan Lottery.

The 70-year-old woman claimed the progressive jackpot from the Double Win Wild Time Fast Cash game on Aug. 17. She purchased the winning ticket at Mojoe's Food and Spirits at 4300 N. State Road in Davison.

The lucky winner's husband already won $10 playing the Lucky 7s Fast Cash game and asked her to buy him another ticket. She ended up buying herself a couple of Double Win Wild Time Fast Cash tickets at the same time.

"The first ticket wasn't a winner, but when I scanned the second ticket, I got a message I hadn't seen before," the 70-year-old winner said.

She went to find better lighting and discovered she won the progressive fast cash jackpot.

"I went to my husband and asked him to tell me if I was reading everything right," he lucky winner said. "When he looked at the ticket and realized it was a jackpot winner, he said a few choice words and then we started celebrating with everyone at MoJoe's."

She plans to spend her winnings on paying off her mortgage, sending her husband and son on an Alaskan fishing trip and sharing with family.

The Michigan Lottery offers 11 fast cash games ranging in price from $2 to $20 that all feed into the same progressive jackpot. Tickets are available from all 10,500 lottery retailers across Michigan.