71-year-old brought to tears after winning $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 71-year-old woman cried tears of joy after discovering she won $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery online game.
The Tuscola County resident won her prize in the Vegas Cash Drop game and recently claimed her winnings at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing.
The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said she won $800 playing the online Extreme Green game. She wanted to try a different game and decided on Vegas Cash Drop.
“While I was playing a message came up regarding a prize, but I didn’t see how much I’d won at first," the 71-year-old winner said. "When I looked in my account and saw a $100,000 prize pending, I couldn’t help but cry.”
She plans to save her winnings.
The Michigan Lottery has 1.5 million people registered to play 90 different games online ranging in price from 5 cents to $20 since 2014. Online players won more than $241 million in Michigan last year.