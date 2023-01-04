 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF DENSE FOG REMAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH MID AFTERNOON...

Pockets of dense fog will continue across portions of the region
along and north of the M-59 corridor into the mid afternoon hours.
Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times in
spots, but continued gradual lifting of the fog layer will limit
more widespread dense fog through the remainder of the afternoon.

If you are driving or planning to drive, slow down and allow
extra time to reach your destination. Be alert for rapid changes
in the visibility and use low beam headlights.

Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize

  • Updated
  • 0
Meijer in Bad Axe sells $4 million Michigan Lottery instant game ticket

A Macomb County man won the $4 million top prize from the Michigan Lottery's Diamond 7s instant game with a ticket he purchased at the Meijer in Bad Axe.

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement. I couldn’t believe it," the lucky winner said.

He chose to accept his prize as a lump sum of $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to spend his winnings on a lake house and to pay off some bills.

"Winning is such an incredible feeling and means a lot to me and my family," the player said.

Michigan Lottery players have won more than $140 million worth of prizes from the Diamond 7s instant game since April 21. That includes another $4 million winning ticket sold at the Meijer in Bad Axe.

More than $10 million worth of prizes remain in the Diamond 7s game, including one more worth $15,000.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you