Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement. I couldn’t believe it," the lucky winner said.

He chose to accept his prize as a lump sum of $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to spend his winnings on a lake house and to pay off some bills.

"Winning is such an incredible feeling and means a lot to me and my family," the player said.

Michigan Lottery players have won more than $140 million worth of prizes from the Diamond 7s instant game since April 21. That includes another $4 million winning ticket sold at the Meijer in Bad Axe.

More than $10 million worth of prizes remain in the Diamond 7s game, including one more worth $15,000.