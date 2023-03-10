Alpena County woman wins $6 million from Michigan Lottery

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County woman understandably was in shock after winning the $6 million jackpot from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The prize ties a Michigan Lottery record for the richest instant game jackpot with a Cheboygan County man, who claimed $6 million from the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game in July.

The lucky Alpena County player, who chose to remain anonymous, cashed in a $30 prize from another game to buy a $6,000,000 Jackpot instant game ticket at Perch's IGA Foodstore on U.S. 23 in Alpena.

She scratched off the barcode right away and scanned it on a Michigan Lottery machine in the store.

"I got a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I scratched the ticket to see what I'd won," the lucky winner said. "When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, my eyes got big and I stood there in shock."

She took the ticket home to have her husband verify that won big.

"We called our family and friends right after to tell them the exciting news," the lucky winner said.

She opted to receive her prize as a $4.1 million lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to complete some home improvements and save the remainder of her winnings.

Michigan Lottery players have won $65 million from the $6,000,000 Jackpot game since December. More than $275 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $6 million jackpots.

Scratch off $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets that don't win a prize are eligible for one of seven second chance drawings for a prize worth up to $100,000. Tickets must be scanned by Sept. 1 to be eligible.