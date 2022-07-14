Bad Axe man wins $145,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot

BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawrence Talaski was disappointed when he checked the Michigan Lottery app and noticed the Fantasy 5 jackpot reset to $100,000 because someone won.
The 71-year-old Bad Axe resident's mood changed quickly after he realized he was the big winner.
Talaski won $145,778 from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game by matching all five numbers -- 09-18-20-22-34 -- on July 5 with a ticket purchased at Rick’s & Nick’s Party Store in Bad Axe.
Talaski said he plays Fantasy 5 a few times each week and always buys his tickets at the same place. He checked the lottery app on July 6 to see if he won anything.
“I saw the jackpot had gone back down to $100,000 and thought to myself: ‘Shoot someone won it,'" Talaski said. “I scanned my ticket on the app to see if I’d won anything. When confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that I was the big winner.”
He plans to pay bills, complete some home improvements and donate some of his winnings.
Fantasy 5 drawings happen every evening and tickets cost $1 per play. The EZ Match and Double Play add-ons provide players additional chances to win if they don't match the five numbers.