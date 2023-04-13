Bay City man wins $1 million on 'The Big Spin' show

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Lottery's "Big Spin" show prize wheel made a Bay City man a millionaire.

Jeremiah Solomon appeared on "The Big Spin" show recently, where he got to spin the wheel with former Detroit Pistons star John Salley. The wheel landed on the $1 million spot.

"Winning $1 million means the world to me and will allow me to complete some home improvements and take care of my friends and family," Solomon said.

The 38-year-old was one of two Mid-Michigan residents to appear on this round of "The Big Spin." Brett DeHate of Lupton in Ogemaw County won $150,000 on the prize wheel.

The contestants were selected after buying The Big Spin instant game lottery tickets. They didn't win a prize with the tickets, but they were entered into a second chance drawing to appear on the TV show.

Big Spin instant tickets can win up to $1 million. Players selected to appear on "The Big Spin" show are guaranteed to win a prize of $100,000 to $2 million on the prize wheel.

Players who don't win instantly with their tickets can submit Spin Codes online for entry into the second chance drawing to appear on the show.

Players have won $14 million from the Big Spin instant tickets since September. More than $56 million worth of prizes remain, including two $1 million jackpots.

No more players with nonwinning tickets will be selected for the second chance drawing, however.