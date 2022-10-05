 Skip to main content
Bay County man claims $271,000 jackpot from Michigan Lottery

A Bay County man won more than $271,000 with this Fantasy 5 ticket.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man learned he may have won a more than $271,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery when a friend called the following day.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers in the Sept. 7 drawing -- 14-19-21-34-36 -- with a ticket purchased at Larry's Corner Lounge in Pinconning. His friend called the next day to tell him someone who bought a ticket there won big.

“He told me a jackpot winning ticket had been bought at that store, so I went running to my truck to grab my ticket," the winner said. "I looked my ticket over and I couldn’t believe I was holding the winner.”

He plans to pay bills with some of his winnings and save the remainder.

