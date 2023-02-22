 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Bay County man helping family with $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize

A 69-year-old man from Bay County won $500,000 with this Black Pearls instant game ticket from the Michigan Lottery.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man can't wait to help his family after winning a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The lucky 69-year-old won a jackpot in the Black Pearls scratch-off game with a ticket purchased at the Marathon gas station at 3790 Euclid Ave. in Bay City.

The winner said he and his wife enjoy playing different Michigan Lottery instant games. They purchased a few scratch-off tickets and he handed the winning Black Pearls ticket to his wife.

"When she was done, she handed me the ticket and asked me to confirm the winning amount," he lucky winner said. "As soon as I saw the $500,000 prize, I started shouting with excitement. We both couldn't believe it."

The lucky winner recently claimed his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. He plans to spend some of his winnings to help family and save the remainder.

Players have won more than $16 million from the Black Pearls game since August. More than $15 million worth of prizes remain, including another $500,000 jackpot.

