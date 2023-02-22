Bay County man helping family with $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man can't wait to help his family after winning a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game.
The lucky 69-year-old won a jackpot in the Black Pearls scratch-off game with a ticket purchased at the Marathon gas station at 3790 Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
The winner said he and his wife enjoy playing different Michigan Lottery instant games. They purchased a few scratch-off tickets and he handed the winning Black Pearls ticket to his wife.
"When she was done, she handed me the ticket and asked me to confirm the winning amount," he lucky winner said. "As soon as I saw the $500,000 prize, I started shouting with excitement. We both couldn't believe it."
The lucky winner recently claimed his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. He plans to spend some of his winnings to help family and save the remainder.
Players have won more than $16 million from the Black Pearls game since August. More than $15 million worth of prizes remain, including another $500,000 jackpot.