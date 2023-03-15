Bay County man wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Winning helped a Bay County man win even more from the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky 46-year-old claimed a $300,000 jackpot in the Bingo Blockbuster instant game with a ticket purchased at Southside Market, located at 1700 Cass Avenue in Bay City.
The lucky winner bought two other tickets that day and won $100, so he put some of the winnings toward buying more tickets. He noticed the Bingo Blockbuster roll was down to its last ticket, so he bought it.
"I scratched the barcode and scanned it right away and got a message to file a claim," the 46-year-old said. "I scanned it a few more times and kept getting the same message, so I drove straight to the lottery office in Saginaw to find out what I'd won."
He was in disbelief when a Michigan Lottery employee told him the ticket was worth $300,000.
"When the Lottery employee told me the ticket was a $300,000 winning ticket, I thought I had heard her wrong at first," the lucky winner said. "It still doesn’t feel real as I’m sitting here claiming the prize."
He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prize, which he will put toward some home renovations and invest.
"Winning $300,000 is humbling and came at the perfect time," the lucky winner said.
Bingo Blockbuster players have won $15 million since June. More than $10 million worth of prizes remain, including one more $300,000 jackpot.