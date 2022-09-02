Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack.
The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
The lucky winner said she bought her ticket at the store and watched the drawings on the Michigan Lottery website when she returned home.
She texted her husband the good news when she won The Jack and then called him while shouting with excitement.
"He asked why I was so worked up over winning $2,180 since I’d won a prize around that amount before," the 61-year-old said. "I told him to read the amount in my text again and that’s when he realized how much I’d really won.”
She recently claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. She plans to share some of her winnings with family and save the rest.
The Jack is a Club Keno add-on game from the Michigan Lottery, which allows players to wager $1 per draw or more. Players get eight easy pick numbers to match the Club Keno numbers.
The jackpot for Club Keno starts at $10,000 and continues climbing until someone wins.