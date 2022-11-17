 Skip to main content
Beginner's luck pays off for Michigan woman who won $1 million Powerball prize

  • Updated
Joni Thompson of Stanwood claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after matching all five white balls in the Nov. 8 drawing.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Joni Thompson had beginner's luck with her first try at a Powerball jackpot.

The 54-year-old from Stanwood felt the lure of a $1 billion jackpot on Nov. 8, so she bought her first Powerball ticket ever. While she wasn't the big winner, she matched all five white balls -- 10-33-41-47-56 -- to win $1 million.

“I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase a ticket after seeing the jackpot was over $1 billion,” said Thompson.

She bought the winning ticket at Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood. Thompson saw social media posts after the drawing about a $1 million winner in Mecosta County and checked the numbers online.

“When I realized I‘d matched five numbers and was the big winner, I started hyperventilating, screaming, and crying," she said. "I had my son scan my ticket on his Lottery app to make sure I was reading it right."

Thompson recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her $1 million prize. She plans to spend some of the money on building her new business and save the remainder.

"It’s hard to describe what it feels like to win $1 million," Thompson said. "I am still speechless.”

A Powerball player in California won the jackpot on Nov. 8. The $2.04 billion prize is the largest in the history of lotteries worldwide.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing stands at $93 million. 

