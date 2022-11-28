 Skip to main content
Burton man's first ever Powerball ticket wins $150,000 prize

Powerball's second-largest jackpot -- an estimated $1.2 billion -- up for grabs Wednesday

Powerball ticket

 Keith Srakocic/AP

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The first time was the charm for a Burton man who bought his first Powerball ticket on Nov. 5.

Avery Williams, 27, matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball -- 28-45-53-56-69 PB:20 -- to claim a $150,000 prize with a ticket purchased online after the jackpot reached $1 billion. He called his big win a "huge relief."

"I was getting ready for work the morning after the drawing and remembered I had to check my tickets. I logged in to my Lottery account and knew I’d won big as soon as I saw my account balance," Williams said. "I couldn’t believe it."

He plans to invest his prize in remodeling his home.

"Winning is a huge relief and will allow me to do things I otherwise would not have been able to," said Williams.

