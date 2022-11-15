Burton woman paying off student loans with $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton couple will be student loan-free after winning $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show.
Alysha Flaig entered a nonwinning The Big Spin instant ticket in a second chance drawing, where she was selected to spin the prize wheel on the lottery's TV show. The 35-year-old's spin landed on the $100,000 space.
“When The Big Spin first came out in 2019, my husband and I entered lots of nonwinning tickets,” said Flaig. “This time around, we entered one non-winning ticket and won 50 entries."
She and her husband plan to use their winnings on paying off their student loans.
“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for this experience,” said Flaig.
The Michigan Lottery is taking entries for the next Big Spin show. Players who by The Big Spin instant game tickets from lottery retailers across the state and don't win a prize can click here to upload their ticket codes.
A random drawing will select five players, who will appear on the show for a chance to win $100,00 to $2 million. The next drawings will be Dec. 28 and March 1.