Burton woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' with guarantee to win at least $100,000

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000.
Alysha Flaig and the four other contestants from Waterford, Livonia, Muskegon and Macomb will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
The contestants were selected after buying The Big Spin instant game lottery tickets. They didn't win a jackpot with the tickets, but they were entered into a second chance drawing to appear on the show.
The Big Spin is a two-part game from the Michigan Lottery.
For $10, players get a scratch-off lottery ticket for a chance to win prizes of $10 to $1 million instantly. Players already have won $6 million from The Big Spin instant tickets and $65 million worth of prizes remain, including three $1 million jackpots.
Players who don't win instantly with their tickets can submit Spin Codes online for entry into the second chance drawing. Those picked in the second chance drawing will appear on a TV show with former Detroit Pistons star John Salley.
The five players selected for "The Big Spin" TV show will appear after evening lottery drawings beginning on Nov. 14. The Michigan Lottery will select 15 more players to appear on televised "The Big Spin" shows by March 1, 2023.