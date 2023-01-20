Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game.
The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
The family members didn't realize that they won for several days, because the person who bought the winning ticket waited a while to check it.
The club's representative said they bought the ticket and went back to the Sunoco station a few days later. The owner told him they sold a winning Lotto 47 ticket, so the representative made a mental note to check their ticket.
"A few days later, I saw the ticket and remembered that I still hadn’t checked it," the lucky winner said. "When I realized that we’d won the jackpot, it took me awhile to gather my thoughts."
He quickly called his wife and the other family members in the club to share the good news.
The family members in the club recently claimed their prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters. They opted to accept a $2.5 million lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
All four members in the club said they plan to save their share of the prize.