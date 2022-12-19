Clarkston man wins $2 million Michigan Lottery jackpot on Thanksgiving

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clarkston man was extra thankful on Thanksgiving this year.
The 64-year-old won a $2 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Magnificent 7s instant game with a ticket he purchased at the Kroger at 9741 Dixie Highway in Clarkston on Thanksgiving morning.
"When I saw I’d won $2 million, I went completely numb," said the lucky winner. "I drove straight to a family member's house to have them look the ticket over and lock it in their safe. It's safe to say I was feeling extra thankful this Thanksgiving."
The winner, who decided to remain anonymous, accepted his prize as a $1.2 million lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to spend some of his winnings on purchasing a cottage.
Michigan Lottery players already have won $28 million from the Magnificent 7s instant game since September. More than $70 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $2 million jackpots.