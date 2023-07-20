Davison man wins nearly $193,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison man thought he was having a heart attack after realizing he won a six-figure jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game.
The lottery says 66-year-old Greg Escue matched all five numbers on July 9 -- 19-24-29-33-34 -- with a ticket purchased at the Kroger gas station at 524 N. State St. He claimed nearly $193,000 after another player won the same jackpot.
Escue was in bed already on July 9 when he noticed someone hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot in that night's drawing. He got up to find his tickets, which he left in his car.
"Once I got back inside, I went through the tickets one-by-one, line-by-line," Escue said. "As soon as I saw five matching numbers, I had the craziest feeling. I was so excited, I thought I was having a heart attack."
He plans to take a vacation with his winnings and save the remainder.
"I always try to be positive and optimistic," Escue said. "I'm always telling people: 'When you buy a ticket, you go from no chance to as good a chance as anyone to win.'"