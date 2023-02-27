 Skip to main content
Extra purchase leads to $240,000 Michigan Lottery jackpot

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County man accidentally bought two Fantasy 5 tickets from the Michigan Lottery, but one of them won a $240,000 jackpot.

The lucky winner bought two tickets on the Michigan Lottery website with the same numbers for the Feb. 6 drawing -- 04-10-12-20-30. That earned him duplicate jackpots worth $120,169 apiece.

"Every week I purchase a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket with the same set of numbers I have been playing for four years," said the lucky player. "I was going out of town, so I bought a muti-draw ticket to cover the drawings while I was gone. There was some overlap on the drawings of the new ticket I had purchased and the multi-draw ticket I had purchased a few days prior."

The 67-year-old winner logged into his Michigan Lottery account and chuckled after discovering the more than $240,000 prize pending. He plans to spend his winnings on his son's education and then save the remainder.

Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from 1 to 39 for drawings held every night of the week. The jackpots start at $100,000 for the nightly drawings.

