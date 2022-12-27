Fenton woman wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery's 'The Big Spin' show

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton woman says her $300,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show will help her live financially stress free.
Kaitlyn VanDamme entered a nonwinning The Big Spin instant ticket in a second chance drawing, where she was selected to spin the prize wheel on the lottery's TV show. The 32-year-old's spin landed on the $300,000 space.
"Winning $300,000 is really going to help ease financial stress for me and my family. I came on the show expecting to win $100,000, so leaving with $300,000 is amazing," VanDamme said.
The Michigan Lottery is taking entries for the next Big Spin show. Players who by The Big Spin instant game tickets from lottery retailers across the state and don't win a prize can click here to upload their ticket codes.
A random drawing will select five players, who will appear on the show for a chance to win $100,00 to $2 million. The next drawings will be Dec. 28 and March 1.
More than $63 million worth of instant prizes remain on The Big Spin tickets, including three $1 million top prizes.