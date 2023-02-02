Flint woman wins $300,000 prize from Michigan Lottery

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman's $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize nearly caused a medical emergency.
Renae Shelby bought an Emerald Green Wild Time instant ticket at Khouri's Market on Davison Road. The 56-year-old scratched it off in her car, realized she won big and called her son to share the good news.
"I called my son right away and he thought he was going to have to call 911 because I felt like I couldn't breathe and could barely get my words out to tell him I'd won $300,000," Shelby said. "It was so exciting."
She cashed in some previous winning tickets at the self-service Michigan Lottery machine at Khouri's Market. The credits from those tickets added up to enough to buy her big winner.
"I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve machine, and I call it my 'lucky machine,'" said Shelby.
Shelby plans to save her winnings.
"Winning this prize has opened new doors and will provide a lot of opportunities for me that weren't previously there," she said.
Michigan Lottery players have won more than $6 million from the Emerald Green Wild Time instant game since December. More than $39 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $300,000 jackpots.