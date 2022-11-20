 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Football loss inspired this North Carolina man to buy a winning $150,000 lottery ticket

  • Updated
  • 0
Football loss inspired this North Carolina man to buy a winning $150,000 lottery ticket

Jacob Strickland, 29, won $150,000 in the North Carolina Lottery.

 North Carolina Education Lottery

A North Carolina man turned the pain of his favorite football team's loss into the joy of a $150,000 Powerball win.

Jacob Strickland, from Asheboro, North Carolina, was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 5, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery.

"We were watching football with some friends and Clemson was getting beat terribly by Notre Dame," Strickland, 29, said in the release. "We were joking we should get lottery tickets because our luck couldn't get any worse."

But it was more than a joke for the welder, who bought a $3 "Quick Pick" ticket on his phone just before the lottery drawing.

"It really was a last-minute thing right before the drawing," he said in the release.

His spontaneous decision paid off. He won $50,000, which was multiplied to $150,000 with a "3X Power Play Multiplier."

Strickland was shocked by his win. He called his mom to share the news and then sent screenshots of his win to the friends with whom he had watched the football game.

"It was just a day of disbelief because I've never won anything before," he said in the release.

The lucky winner took home a total of $106,516 after taxes, says the release. He plans to invest some of the money and put the rest in his savings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

