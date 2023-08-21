Freeland woman wins $2 million Mega Millions prize

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Rachel Frye couldn't believe her eyes when the Michigan Lottery app on her phone showed a $2 million pending balance.
The 36-year-old from Freeland regularly plays the Mega Millions through the Michigan Lottery app. She awoke after the Aug. 4 drawing and found the huge balance, which she thought must be a mistake.
"When I woke up the morning after the drawing, I checked my Lottery account on my phone. When I saw that I had a pending balance of $2 million, all I could think was: 'That's not right,'" Frye said.
It was no mistake.
Frye matched all five white balls -- 11-30-45-52-56 -- in the Aug. 4 Mega Millions drawing, which earned her a $1 million prize. The optional Megaplier doubled her winnings to $2 million.
Frye checked her email and found a message from the lottery saying she should check her online account for a prize. That's when she knew the $2 million prize was real.
"I rolled over and started shaking my husband to wake him up and stuck my phone in his face screaming, 'Look at this! Look at this!'" Frye said.
She plans to pay off student loans, set up college funds for her children and save the remainder of her winnings.
"Winning this prize is incredible and give's my family some financial comfort," Frye said.
The drawing she won was part of the run of record-setting jackpots in early August, which ended with a single player in Florida claiming $1.602 billion from the Aug. 8 Mega Millions drawing. That was the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won and second largest jackpot in any U.S. lottery.