Friday the 13th historically lucky for Mega Millions in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With the second highest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs, the Michigan Lottery points out that Friday the 13th is historically lucky for players in the state.
Four players in Michigan have claimed Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th over the years:
- A Kent City man won $57 million on June 13, 2008.
- A Kalamazoo woman won $27 million on May 13, 2011.
- A Port Huron woman won $66 million on June 13, 2014.
- A Waterford man won $21 million on Oct. 13, 2017.
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is $1.35 billion with a lump sum cash option of $724.6 million. If a Michigan player wins the jackpot, it would be the state's largest lottery prize in history.
A lottery club from Oakland County won Michigan's last Mega Millions jackpot in January 2021, claiming a prize worth $1.05 billion.
Tickets for Friday evening's drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m.