Genesee County lottery club wins $1.85 million jackpot

  • Updated
Lottery winner

The Lunch Bunch Crew lottery club from Genesee County won $1.85 million with this Lotto 47 ticket.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Five members of a private lottery club in Genesee County struck it rich with a $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The Lunch Bunch Crew, whose members chose to remain anonymous, matched all six numbers in a June drawing -- 02-04-06-17-31-36 -- with a ticket purchased at Tom's Market in Ortonville.

The private lottery club started about five years ago and now has five members from their workplace. The members take turns buying a ticket every week.

They heard about a jackpot winning ticket sold in Ortonville shortly after the drawing and asked the member who bought their ticket where she went to get it.

“When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom’s Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy," a club member said.

All five members of the Lunch Bunch Crew visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim their prize. They opted to receive a lump sum of $1.2 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“We are still in shock. Winning is life-changing for all of us,” said a club member.

