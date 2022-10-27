Genesee County man claims $261,000 Club Keno The Jack jackpot

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lucky feeling turned into tears of joy for a Genesee County man, who claimed a more than $261,000 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno The Jack game.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Oct. 7 with a ticket purchased at Fifty Nine West on Highland Road in Oakland County's Highland Township.
The 58-year-old winner said he was watching The Jack amount climbing on the Michigan Lottery mobile app on their way to the restaurant, so he told his wife they should buy some tickets because "I had a lucky feeling."
He filled out a bet slip right after they arrived.
“After several draws, we noticed The Jack had reset to $10,000, so I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app to check it," the winner said. "When confetti came up on the screen and confirmed the winning amount, I didn’t believe it."
He logged out of the app, logged back in and scanned the winning ticket a second time to make sure it wasn't a mistake.
"When the confetti and winning amount came up on the screen again, I burst into tears," the lucky winner said.
“Winning is overwhelming and amazing! I can’t believe that lucky feeling I had paid off,” said the player.
He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to spend his winnings on paying off bills and taking a vacation.