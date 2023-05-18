Genesee County man wins $2 million Michigan Lottery prize

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A late evening run to buy lottery tickets at a different retailer proved fortuitous for a Genesee County man.
The lucky 56-year-old won a $2 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Fortune instant game with a ticket purchased at the Beacon & Bridge Market on Thompson Road in Fenton.
He usually buys lottery tickets at a different store, but it was closed when he made the late evening run. So he tried a different game at a different store.
"I wanted to try one of the new tickets, so I decided on the Fortune game," the lucky winner said.
He scratched the ticket and immediately realized that he won the $2 million top prize.
"I couldn’t believe it," the winner said. "I have been playing the lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing."
He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize as a $1.3 million lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to pay off his home mortgage and help his family with the winnings.
Michigan Lottery players have won $16 million from the Fortune instant game since April. More than $91 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $2 million jackpots.