Genesee County woman wins $6 million from Michigan Lottery game

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County woman won the jackpot in the Michigan Lottery's richest instant game.
The 69-year-old, who did not want to be identified, won $6 million from the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game with a ticket purchased at the Pure Market on Whitmore Lake, which is north of Ann Arbor.
She decided to accept her prize as a lump sum of $4.1 million instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount. The lucky winner plans to save all of her winnings.
Players have won more than $278 million from the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game since it launched a year ago. More than $54 million worth of prizes remain, including one more $6 million top prize.