Gladwin County woman buying new house with $1 million lottery prize

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin County woman is looking forward to upgrading her living situation after winning a $1 million jackpot from a Michigan Lottery instant game.
The 57-year-old won the top prize in the Black & Gold scratch-off game with a ticket purchased at Border's Corner Store on East Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant.
The lucky winner said she often plays Michigan Lottery instant games on her way home from work. She waited until she got home to scratch it and realized she won the jackpot.
"I usually scratch my tickets as soon as I get in my car, so I'm glad I waited until I got home this time because I don't think I would have been able to drive since I was so shaky and excited," the lucky winner said.
She decided to accept her prize as a lump sum payment of $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to buy a new house and share her winnings with family.
Michigan Lottery players have won $9 million worth of prizes from the Black & Gold instant game since December. More than $44 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $1 million jackpots.