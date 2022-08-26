Gladwin man wins $110,000 from Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gary McRath figured he won something from the Aug. 19 Fantasy 5 drawing from the Michigan Lottery, but he didn't realize he hit the jackpot.
The 84-year-old matched all five numbers -- 05-08-19-29-38 -- with the Double Play to win a $110,000 prize. He purchased his ticket at The Camp Sports Bar and Grill, which is located at 5810 N. M-30 in Gladwin.
McRath said he plays Fantasy 5 with the Double Play every day.
“I was watching the news one night and saw the winning Fantasy 5 numbers come up on the screen," he said. "I recognized the numbers, but thought I’d only matched four. When I looked my ticket over and saw I’d matched all five, I couldn’t believe it. It was a great feeling.”
McRath visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prize. He plans to spend some on home improvement projects and share some with his family.
Fantasy 5 tickets cost $1 with an optional $1 for EZmatch and $1 for the Double Play. Players select five numbers from 1 to 39 for drawings held seven days per week at 7:29 p.m. Jackpots start at $100,000.