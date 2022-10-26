Grand Blanc man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Oh so close!
A Grand Blanc man was one number away from winning a huge Powerball jackpot on Oct. 10. Instead, he walked away with a $100,000 prize.
The Michigan Lottery says 49-year-old Lawrence Thompson matched four white balls and the Power Ball with a ticket purchased at Grand Blanc Liquor, 11236 S. Saginaw St. He added the optional Power Play to double his winnings from $50,000 to $100,000.
Thompson felt like he had the "longest day ever" after winning the prize.
“I bought a few tickets for the drawing and stopped to check them on my way to work the next morning,” he said. “When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed."
Thompson wanted to call his family and friends to share the good news, but his phone battery was dead. So he had to wait until after work to call anyone.
"It felt like the longest day ever, because I was so eager to finish work and tell people the good news,” Thompson said.
He said the prize will help him live comfortably.
Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Oct. 10 or any subsequent drawings. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has increased to more than $700 million with a lump sum cash option of nearly $350 million.
A Pennsylvania man won the last Powerball jackpot on Aug. 3, claiming a prize of $206.9 million.
Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece until 9:45 p.m. for Wednesday's drawing. The optional Power Play and Double Play can be added for $1 apiece.