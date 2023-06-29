 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

High school grad wins $50K with first lottery ticket from dad

  • Updated
  • 0
Cash money $100 bills

$100 bills

WASHOUGAL, Washington (KPTV) -- A recent high school graduate in southwest Washington is heading into the "real world" with a big chunk of change after winning thousands of dollars from a lottery ticket.

Lance Wall, 18, won $50,000 in his first time playing the lottery. The Washougal teen had just graduated high school and as a gift his dad bought him a Six Figures Scratch ticket at the 7 Market in Camas.

After scratching the ticket to see if he was a winner, the teen's father saw that he had won $50,000.

According to Washington Lottery, that's a 1-in-913,000 chance of winning.

Wall, who is currently enjoying his summer vacation, plans to save his new fortune for his future. He hopes to one day become an artist.

Recommended for you