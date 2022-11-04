Huron County man wins $1 million in October Powerball drawing

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Persistence paid off for a Huron County's man's Powerball numbers.
Norman Doerr of Ubly has played the same two sets of Powerball numbers for about eight years. He was shocked to see them on the screen during the morning news a day after the Oct. 19 drawing.
Doerr, 62, matched all five white balls -- 06-08-15-27-42 -- to claim a $1 million prize with a ticket purchased at Fast Freddies on Main Street in Ubly.
“I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before," he said. "I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner."
He paused his TV to look over the numbers a few more times to make sure his eyes weren't deceiving him. Doerr plans to save his winnings for retirement.
“Winning is a great feeling and is going to allow me to retire earlier than I planned,” he said.
Nobody has won a Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3. The jackpot for Saturday's drawing has increased to a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery jackpot in world history.
Tickets will be on sale until 9:45 p.m.