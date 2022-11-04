 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the south
with gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 11 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Huron County man wins $1 million in October Powerball drawing

  • 0
Huron County man wins $1 million in October Powerball drawing

Norman Doerr of Ubly won $1 million in the Oct. 19 Powerball drawing.

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Persistence paid off for a Huron County's man's Powerball numbers.

Norman Doerr of Ubly has played the same two sets of Powerball numbers for about eight years. He was shocked to see them on the screen during the morning news a day after the Oct. 19 drawing.

Doerr, 62, matched all five white balls -- 06-08-15-27-42 -- to claim a $1 million prize with a ticket purchased at Fast Freddies on Main Street in Ubly.

“I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before," he said. "I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner."

He paused his TV to look over the numbers a few more times to make sure his eyes weren't deceiving him. Doerr plans to save his winnings for retirement.

“Winning is a great feeling and is going to allow me to retire earlier than I planned,” he said.

Nobody has won a Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3. The jackpot for Saturday's drawing has increased to a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery jackpot in world history.

Tickets will be on sale until 9:45 p.m.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you