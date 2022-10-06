Indiana woman wins $1 million jackpot from Michigan Lottery instant game

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An Indiana woman will be able to afford more vacations to Michigan after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
The 57-year-old and her husband travel to Michigan frequently during the summer. She bought a Double Diamond instant game ticket from the Michigan Lottery at the Meijer on Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville this year.
The ticket won the $1 million top prize.
“We stopped for gas and I bought some draw tickets for my mom," the lucky winner said. "I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
She stuffed the tickets in her purse and left them for a couple days before scratching them.
“When I finally sat down to scratch it off, I was surprised to see the $1 million prize," the winner said. "I kept thinking: ‘This can’t be right.’ So, I asked my husband to look at the ticket and he confirmed I had just won $1 million.”
She claimed her prize as a lump sum of $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments worth the full $1 million. The winner plans to pay bills with her prize and save the remainder.
“Winning has given me such a sense of relief to know that I will comfortable financially for years to come,” she said.
Players have won more than $13 million from the Double Diamond instant game since it launched in August. More than $39 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $1 million jackpots.