Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Lapeer County woman wins nearly $775,000 Michigan Lottery jackpot

  • Updated
  • 0
A Lapeer County woman won nearly $775,000 with this Michigan Lottery fast cash ticket purchased in North Branch.

NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County woman's rare try at a Michigan Lottery fast cash game proved quite fortuitous. 

The 55-year-old woman won nearly $775,000 from the Money Match game with a ticket purchased at Bryan's Supermarket in North Branch. She credits a friend for encouraging her to buy the ticket.

"I don't usually play Fast Cash, but my friend loves the Fast Cash games and told me about them, so I decided to give one a try," said the player. "I looked the ticket over when I got home and was in awe when I realized how much I'd won. All I could think was: 'This can't be real.'"

She called her friend right away to share the good news. The lucky winner plans to spend some of her prize on home improvements, take a trip and save the remainder.

"Winning is amazing and feels like a huge weight has been lifted from my shoulders," the player said.

The Michigan Lottery offers 11 fast cash games, which offer instant prizes, from retailers across the state. Tickets range from $2 to $20 per play, which all feed into a progressive jackpot.

A winner can hit the jackpot at any time and it will reset.

