Lapeer County woman wins nearly $775,000 Michigan Lottery jackpot

NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County woman's rare try at a Michigan Lottery fast cash game proved quite fortuitous.
The 55-year-old woman won nearly $775,000 from the Money Match game with a ticket purchased at Bryan's Supermarket in North Branch. She credits a friend for encouraging her to buy the ticket.
"I don't usually play Fast Cash, but my friend loves the Fast Cash games and told me about them, so I decided to give one a try," said the player. "I looked the ticket over when I got home and was in awe when I realized how much I'd won. All I could think was: 'This can't be real.'"
She called her friend right away to share the good news. The lucky winner plans to spend some of her prize on home improvements, take a trip and save the remainder.
"Winning is amazing and feels like a huge weight has been lifted from my shoulders," the player said.
The Michigan Lottery offers 11 fast cash games, which offer instant prizes, from retailers across the state. Tickets range from $2 to $20 per play, which all feed into a progressive jackpot.
A winner can hit the jackpot at any time and it will reset.