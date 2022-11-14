Lapeer man wins $100,000 from Oct. 10 Powerball drawing

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Oh so close!
A Lapeer man was one number away from winning over $400 million from the Oct. 10 Powerball drawing. He will settle for a $100,000 prize instead.
Michael Raab, 60, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 with a ticket purchased at M&K Smoke Plus in Sterling Heights. He purchased the optional Power Play, which doubled his prize to $100,000.
“I play Powerball regularly and expect to win the jackpot someday,” said Raab. “When I saw I had won $100,000, I was excited but stayed calm because I want to save the celebration for the big one someday.”
He plans to save his winnings.