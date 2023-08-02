Lottery prize will help Midland woman pay off medical bills

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland woman plans to pay off mounting medical bills with a $519,000 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 60-year-old winner claimed her prize from the Big Cash Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize. She purchased entries for the game online and was entered into a second chance drawing after she didn't win on the first round.

The lucky winner initially thought she was being scammed when she learned about her big prize.

"I got an email that said I had been selected as the winner of the Big Cash Second Chance and it just didn’t seem real," she said.

A call to the Michigan Lottery confirmed that she indeed won the half-million dollar prize.

"After that, I called my husband and told him he needed to sit down because I had news to share," the lucky winner said. "When I told him he was shocked."

She plans to pay medical bills, buy a new truck and camper with her money.

"The last few years have been tough with some medical bills that have piled up, so we can finally pay those off and live more comfortably," the player said.