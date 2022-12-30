Lottery retailers busy as Mega Millions jackpot increases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Khirfan's Super K store in Flint could receive a pretty hefty commission if one of their customers walks away with the winning ticket for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot.
The jackpot was worth an estimated $685 million -- a life-changing amount of money. If someone wins, it will be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2022.
Over the years, Khirfan's has sold hundreds of thousands of lottery tickets -- if not millions.
"There is people who have been playing the lottery all throughout since they first brought it back in 1972 and they have been loyal customers all throughout," said owner Brad Khirfan.
When the jackpot grows into the hundreds of millions of dollars like Friday's Mega Millions prize, the number of lottery players at Khirfan's store grows too.
"So typically there is a lot of rise," said Chelsea Little, who is the owner's daughter. "We see an influx in the customer base and we get customers that maybe we have never even been in the store before that just happen to be in the area and they come through."
Khirfan's is a family business, as Chelsea works here with her dad. They have never sold a winning jackpot lottery ticket, but they have sold some winning tickets over the years.
"I don't remember the denominations, but we have had winners in the past. And it makes it nice because, when they win we get a little bit of that too," Little said.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1 in about 302 million. Khirfan believes it's possible that the winning ticket could be sold at his store. He called it a win-win for the ticket holder and the ticket seller.
Players have until 10:45 p.m. Friday to purchase a ticket for the final Mega Millions drawing of 2022. If nobody wins, the jackpot will increase for the next drawing on Tuesday evening.