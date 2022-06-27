 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery ticket sold in Owosso wins $1 million

  • Updated
  • 0
Lottery ticket sold in Owosso wins $1 million

A Clinton County man won $1 million with this 20X Cashword ticket from the Michigan Lottery, which he purchased in Owosso.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - A 40-year-old man's bad day got better in a hurry after he stopped to buy a lottery ticket at an Owosso gas station.

The Clinton County man claimed a $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery's 20X Cashword instant game. He bought the winning ticket at the J&H Family Stores at 917 E. Main St. in Owosso.

“I was having a bad day, so I left work early and stopped to purchase a Lottery ticket on my way home,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $1 million, all I could think was: ‘There is no way this is real.’"

He brought the ticket back into the store, where he scanned it and got a message to file a claim. He then scanned it again using the Michigan Lottery app on his phone.

“It was an unbelievable feeling when the amount of $1 million came up on the screen,” the lucky winner said.

He claimed his prize as a lump sum of $634,000 instead of receiving annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to buy a new truck and save the remainder.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won $75 million playing the 20X Cashword game in June 2021. More than $21 million worth of prizes remain, including another $1 million jackpot. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you