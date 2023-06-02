 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

'Luckiest person in Michigan' wins second lottery jackpot

  • Updated
  • 0
'Luckiest person in Michigan' wins second lottery jackpot

Ronald Durham of Wyandotte won the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game with this ticket on May 2.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lightning struck twice for a man from Wyandotte, who won his second Michigan Lottery jackpot in less than 10 years.

The lottery says 64-year-old Ronald Durham matched all five white balls drawn May 2 -- 29-30-34-46-48 -- in the Lucky for Life game. He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Southgate.

Lucky for Life pays $25,000 for 20 years or the rest of the player's life, whichever is greater. Durham elected to receive his prize as a lump sum of $390,000 instead.

"I play Lucky For Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing," he said. "I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked."

Durham won a $250,000 Keno prize in 2014, which made the big win in May even sweeter.

"I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan," he said.

Durham plans to spend his newest prize on traveling and save the remainder.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you