'Luckiest person in Michigan' wins second lottery jackpot

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lightning struck twice for a man from Wyandotte, who won his second Michigan Lottery jackpot in less than 10 years.
The lottery says 64-year-old Ronald Durham matched all five white balls drawn May 2 -- 29-30-34-46-48 -- in the Lucky for Life game. He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Southgate.
Lucky for Life pays $25,000 for 20 years or the rest of the player's life, whichever is greater. Durham elected to receive his prize as a lump sum of $390,000 instead.
"I play Lucky For Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing," he said. "I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked."
Durham won a $250,000 Keno prize in 2014, which made the big win in May even sweeter.
"I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan," he said.
Durham plans to spend his newest prize on traveling and save the remainder.