 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Man will use lottery winnings to pay for his wedding

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin Dubisar

Austin Dubisar 

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) -- Austin Dubisar was able to tell his future in-laws, "Don't worry about it" after winning $1 million on a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Dubisar, 42, bought the ticket at Mebane Food Mart on South 5th Street in Mebane.

“I just kind of was in shock,” he said. “I had to keep looking at it again to make sure.”

Once he was sure, he called his fiancée.

“She said, ‘Take a picture and send it to me,’” he said.

The winnings were real. Dubisar chose to take his winnings in a lump sum, which amounted to $600,000.

On Thursday, after paying the required state and federal taxes, he took home $426,069.

He said in addition to his wedding, he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills, do some repairs on his truck and set some money aside for his daughter’s college tuition.

Recommended for you