Mega Millions jackpot reaches $510 million for Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Maybe Santa Claus has a huge early Christmas present ready?
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing increased to $510 million, which is the second largest of 2022. An Illinois player won $1.3 billion from Mega Millions in July.
Nobody has won the Mega Millions jackpot since two players in Florida and California split a $502 million jackpot in October. An Oakland County lottery club won Michigan's last Mega Millions jackpot with a $1.05 billion prize claimed in January 2021.
Mega Millions tickets for Friday's drawing will be on sale for $2 until 10:45 p.m. with an option $1 extra for the Megaplier. Tickets can be purchased at lottery retailers across Michigan or online from the Michigan Lottery website.
The cash option for Friday's drawing would be $266.8 million.