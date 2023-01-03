Mega Millions jackpot soars to $785 million for Tuesday's drawing

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EST Tuesday with the largest waves expected around 10 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&