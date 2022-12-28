Meijer in Bad Axe sells $4 million Michigan Lottery instant game winner

BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Macomb County man ran out of the Meijer in Bad Axe in shock after realizing he won $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game.
The 42-year-old stopped into the Meijer at 100 Pigeon Road to cash in a couple other winning instant tickets. He noticed there were only two $30 Diamond 7s tickets left at the store, so he bought them both.
The lucky winner scratched off the barcodes in the store and had the clerk scan both. One came back with a message that he would have to file a claim for his winnings, so he scratched off more to find out how much he won.
"As soon as I scratched the winning symbol and saw ‘4MIL’ underneath, I grabbed the ticket and ran out of the store. I was in complete shock," the lucky winner said.
He claimed his prize as a lump sum of $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to buy a home and save the remainder of his winnings.
"Winning is such a blessing, I still can’t believe it’s real," the player said.
Michigan Lottery players have won $134 million playing the Diamond 7s instant game since April 2021. More than $16 million worth of prizes remain, including one more $4 million top prize.