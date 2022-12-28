 Skip to main content
Michigan Lottery mints 52 millionaires in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Cash money $100 bills

$100 bills

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fifty-two Michiganders moved into an exclusive income bracket in 2022 thanks to the Michigan Lottery.

Lottery players claimed 52 prizes of more than $1 million this year. Their $98 million in winnings are part of more than $3 billion worth of prizes passed out to thousands of players since Jan. 1.

A Cheboygan County man claimed the largest prize of 2022 valued at $6 million from the lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game. The prize also was the largest prize ever won on a Michigan Lottery instant game.

In addition to the new millionaires, more than 150 lottery players claimed prizes worth at least $100,000 this year.

A Powerball player from California claimed the world's richest lottery prize in history valued at $2.04 billion in November.

