Michigan Lottery sells $5.42 million winning Lotto 47 ticket

Michigan lottery Lotto 47 double play EZ match logo

Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone in Michigan is $5.42 million richer this week.

The Michigan Lottery says someone matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- to claim the jackpot. The lucky winner purchased their ticket online from the lottery's website.

They now have one year to claim their prize.

This is the sixth and largest Lotto 47 jackpot won in 2022. The other winners are:

In addition, a Pennsylvania man claimed a $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot in August from a drawing that took place 11 months earlier in September 2021. 

