Michigan Lottery sells $5.42 million winning Lotto 47 ticket

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone in Michigan is $5.42 million richer this week.
The Michigan Lottery says someone matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- to claim the jackpot. The lucky winner purchased their ticket online from the lottery's website.
They now have one year to claim their prize.
This is the sixth and largest Lotto 47 jackpot won in 2022. The other winners are:
- $1.43 million with a ticket purchased Jan. 19 at the Shell gas station on East 10 Mile Road in Warren.
- $1.25 million with a ticket purchased Feb. 9 at the Big Star Market on Detroit Street in Mt. Morris Township.
- $3.39 million with a ticket purchased April 20 at the Meijer gas station on Centerville Road in Sturgis.
- $1.2 million with a ticket purchased May 7 at the Sunrise Store on North Clare Avenue in Harrison.
- $1.85 million with a ticket purchased June 18 at Tom's Market on South Street in Ortonville.
In addition, a Pennsylvania man claimed a $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot in August from a drawing that took place 11 months earlier in September 2021.