...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and end early Friday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall
rates of a half inch to an inch per hour are expected to occur
during the morning commute which would lead to reduced
visibility and snow covered roads. Snowfall will taper off in
the early afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Michigan Lottery sends $1.25 billion to School Aid Fund

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan students hit the jackpot with the latest lottery contribution to the state School Aid Fund.

The Michigan Lottery announced Thursday a $1.25 billion profit will be transferred to the state fund used to pay for operations of public and charter schools.

The contribution for 2022 represents less than 10% of the $19 billion that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed to spend on schools in her fiscal year 2024 budget recommendation. The funding is down from a $1.4 billion transfer last year.

"Lottery games provide Michiganders with a chance to win life-changing prizes and their purchases support local businesses and public education programs in their communities," she said. "These funds help us continue making historic investment in public education and give every student the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond."

The Michigan Lottery has contributed more than $27 billion to the School Aid Fund since 1972. The funding has topped $1 billion for each of the past four years, totaling $5 billion since 2019.

The lottery says 63% of revenue was returned to players as prizes, 25% went to the School Aid Fund, 9% went to commissions for retailers and 3% funded the Michigan Lottery's operations.

